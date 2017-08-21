Norfolk and Suffolk fire crews tackle wood pile blaze in Eye

Have your say

Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk were called to tackled a fire near a residential property in Thorndon, Eye on Saturday.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received a called about a one metre by one metre pile of wood alight near to a semi-detached property on Stoke Road at 2:20am.

Crews from Diss and Debenham attended the scene and one hose reel jet was used to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was extinguished by 3am and is believed to have been started accidental.