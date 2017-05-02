Nominations open to celebrate Eye’s community champions

Eye Town Council is looking for nominations for people who have made a significant contribution to the town over the last year.

Nominations will be reviewed by the council who will present the civic awards at the town meeting on Tuesday, May 23 at 7.30pm at Eye Town Hall.

Nomination forms can be obtained from the pharmacy or the Handyman, or can by downloaded from the Eye Town Council website at www.eyesuffolk.org/town-council

These should be returned by May 15 to the Eye Town clerk at the Volunteer Centre in Broad Street.