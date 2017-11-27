Nominations for Suffolk’s Youth Parliament now open

Young people with a thirst for politics now have the ideal opportunity to get involved as nominations for Suffolk’s Youth Parliament are now open.

Young people in Suffolk have until January 7 to submit their nominations.

The UK Youth Parliament (UKYP) is the largest elected body of young people in the United Kingdom who influence policy. Made up of elected Members of Youth Parliament (MYPs) and Deputies, they meet locally and nationally to give young people a voice.

There are currently 2 MYPs in Suffolk and up to 15 MYPs and Deputies will be appointed when elections are held in February.

MYPs assist in running Make Your Mark, the UK’s largest youth consultation. The results of the consultation are used to develop services locally and nationally.

There are also opportunities to attend British Youth Council conventions and attend the Make Your Mark debate in the House of Commons.

Current Member of Suffolk’s Youth Parliament, Meg Day, said: “Youth Parliament has given me so many opportunities and experiences that wouldn’t have been offered to me otherwise.

“I’ve met like-minded people from up and down the country and made some of the best friendships I’ve ever had.”

The UK Youth Parliament holds elections for UKYP members to be elected in Suffolk in February to start their term in March.

To apply, you must be aged 11-18, live, work or study in the area you are standing for, and be able to commit seven hours a month.

To run for election, you will need produce a short video or a written manifesto, addressing three areas you are passionate about and would like to change in their local area – including one from the top 5 a Make Your Mark results.

Manifestos must be submitted by January 7.

For more information or to apply, go to www.thesource.me.uk/leisure-and-getting-involved/suffolk-uk-youth-parliament