Nominate ‘overlooked or unexpected places’ in Norfolk and Suffolk

A new £600,000 Arts Council England-funded project is inviting members of the public to nominate ‘overlooked or unexpected places’ for 10 site-specific art work commissions across the East of England.

On Tuesday the East Contemporary Visual Arts Network (ECVAN) announced the launch of New Geographies, a three-year project which will see leading UK and international artists commissioned to create 10 contemporary works of art.

Nominations are being sought for ‘overlooked or unexpected places’ in six counties, including Norfolk and Suffolk, with the first commission to be unveiled next summer.

Those already submitted include the Concrete Pyramid off Great Yarmouth’s coast, the Pontins Holiday Park in Hemsby, the Petrified Forest of Mundon in Essex, the Chapel of St Peter-On-The-Wall in Bradwell-on-Sea and the abandoned Tesco site in Chatteris.

Donna Lynas, chairman of ECVAN, said: “The idea is for us to create a new map of the East of England, one based on personal thoughts and reflections rather than historical or economic centres.”

Adding that any location will be considered, whether poetic or prosaic, she said: “We hope these new commissions will be enjoyed not only by the people and communities that nominated them, but also bring visitors who will be able to explore the East of England through this new map of ideas and reflections – these New Geographies.”

The commissions will be accompanied by an extensive community engagement programme and an artist and curator development initiative.

Hedley Swain, Arts Council England director for the south east, said: “New Geographies is an exciting project that will explore the unique landscapes and rich heritage of the East of England and then immortalise them through the creation of new contemporary art works.

“Community engagement really sits at the heart of this project and I look forward to seeing many more people of all ages and backgrounds getting out to see contemporary visual art, and perhaps being inspired as artists themselves.”

Nominations can be submitted up until October 22 at www.newgeographies.uk.