No sting in this tale – nettles in Needham to get the chop as new cash scheme from council is launched

A Waveney Valley village is one of the first in Norfolk to benefit from a new scheme to give county councillors more money to spend locally.

Each of the 84 councillors can spend £6,000 a year on small highway schemes in their divisions – and at Needham, councillor, Martin Wilby, is putting some of his budget towards mowing equipment to keep overgrown footpaths around the village clear.

Mr Wilby’s contribution will be matched by the parish council which is keen to tackle a long-standing difficulty for villagers out walking.

Parish council chairman Andrew Major said: “It is always a concern for villagers that they’re unable to use the public footpaths across the fields because they get so overgrown during the summer, particularly with nettles.”

Mr Wilby, chairman of the county’s environment committee which launched the scheme, said: “I am pleased to be able to work with the parish council and help Needham with this practical solution, which I think will make a big difference to local people.

“The village is in a beautiful part of Norfolk in the Waveney Valley, and it’s important that residents and visitors in the area are able to get out on dedicated walking routes and enjoy it.”