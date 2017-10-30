No more fun at the YMCA: Diss store to close down

The YMCA charity shop in Diss is to close on December 2.
Assistant manager Kelly Harris said staff had been told it was not meeting targets, even though many customers said they did not shop elsewhere and prices were the cheapest.
