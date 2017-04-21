No injuries in Tacolneston crash

There were no injuries after a crash in Tacolneston last night.
The incident happened in New Road, shortly after 5pm, and involved two vehicles.
The fire service and police were contacted, but no one was trapped, and the road was not blocked.
There were no injuries after a crash in Tacolneston last night.
The incident happened in New Road, shortly after 5pm, and involved two vehicles.
The fire service and police were contacted, but no one was trapped, and the road was not blocked.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Diss Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.