There were no injuries after two cars were involved in a crash on the A140 at Tivetshall St Mary on Saturday.

The incident happened shortly before 11.30am, close to the Old Ram Coaching Inn, and involved a Fiat Panda and a Mercedes.

The road was blocked for a short time, while the fire service was also in attendance, to aid with a fuel spillage.

No one was trapped, and only minor injuries were suffered.

The road was clear again at 12.38pm.