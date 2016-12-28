Nine-year-old Attleborough gymnast wins grant to help advance her career

A nine-year-old schoolgirl from Attleborough picked out for her potential to be in the next generation of successful British gymnasts has won a financial boost to help develop her skills.

Grace Davies, a pupil at Attleborough Junior School, was awarded a £500 ‘Gifted and Talented’ grant by Breckland Council, to go towards her training costs, following her selection 2017 Great Britain Development Squad.

A regular member of the Norfolk Academy of Gymnastics in Besthorpe, Grace was identified as a potential future talent after a strong performance in the national gymnastics finals in Guildford last month, where she placed fifth in the country for her age group.

Cara Davies, Grace’s mother, said her daughter’s passion for the sport began with watching her older sister Holly, before she quickly progressed to a high standard.

Mrs Davies said: “Grace was always trying to copy Holly, so I enrolled her into pre-school classes when she was three.

“The coaches quickly spotted her talent and we haven’t really looked back.

“Grace often has to travel to attend competition and training events throughout the country, so we welcome this financial support from Breckland.”

Cllrs Tristan Ashby, Stephen Askew and Rhodri Oliver, the Breckland Council Ward Members for Attleborough Queens and Besthorpe, said in a joint statement: “We are delighted that Breckland has been able to support Grace, and its fantastic news that she has been selected for the GB Development Squad.

“This achievement is well-deserved and is a testament to both her talent and her total commitment.”

‘Gifted and Talented’ grants are offered via the Norfolk Community Foundation for athletes of a “recognised high standard”.

For additional details, or to apply, call 01603 623958.