Night full of ‘sparkle, fun and food’ guaranteed at Saturday’s Diss Christmas Lights switch-on

A night full of sparkle, fun and food has been promised by the Diss Christmas Lights team as the town prepares for its switch-on extravaganza on Saturday.

Entertainment kicks-off on the day at 3pm, culminating in the switch-on. This year the honour of lighting up Diss falls upon Ben Langley, who is appearing in Jack and the Beanstalk at Norwich’s Theatre Royal.

A hog roast, doughnuts, crepes, German sausage, a chocolate fountain and a chip cart will be some of the food on offer.

The day will begin with joint choirs from Diss Junior School and Roydon Primary School, and there will be live entertainment from the performance stage from the Funk Soul Brothers, the rock choir Invidia Voices and the Bollywood Sparkle dancers.

In Mere’s Mouth the Larry Gray Fair will be providing fun for all ages with appearances from stilt walkers, and the town can also expect a visit from Father Christmas himself.