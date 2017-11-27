Next of kin appeal for Norfolk man’s two sons

Police are appealing for help to trace the family of a Norfolk man who died in hospital last month.
Clifford Roy Hunton, aged 86, and who lived at a care home in Dereham, died on November 11. There were no suspicious circumstances and despite carrying out extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin have been identified.
It’s believed Clifford has two sons, one of whom could be living in Norfolk.
Anyone with information should call 01603 276493.
