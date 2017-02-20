Newton Faulkner to headline LeeStock Music Festival in Long Melford - Wheatus and Toploader also star

Chart-topping singer/songwriter Newton Faulkner is to headline this year’s LeeStock Music Festival in Long Melford.

The internationally-acclaimed star will be joined by other stand-out acts including Wheatus and Toploader who will both be returning for the second appearances as the charity festival marks its 10th anniversary.

LeeStock Music Festival

The festival takes place on the Bank Holiday weekend of May 27-28 and is held at Melford Hall.

It was set up in memory of Long Melford man Lee Dunford who died in 2006 from Hodgkins Lymphoma, with profits from the festival used to support Willow Foundation.

Newton Faulkner shot to fame in 2007 when his first album Hand Built By Robots topped the charts, achieving a million sales and spending a year in the Top 40. His third album, Write It On Your Skin also topped the charts and he is now a highlight of the festival season, recently appearing at Glastonbury and the Isle of Wight Festival.

In celebration of the festival’s 10th anniversary, this year’s event is being billed as a ‘Greatest Hits’ and sees the return of two of the most requested acts. Wheatus, famous for their huge hit Teenage Dirtbag, headlined the festival in 2012 and are returning from America to bring their electric live show.

Toploader had top billing at the festival’s first year at Melford Hall in 2013 and have been announced as the headline act on the Sunday of this year’s festival.

Matt Keogh of LeeStock said: “We’re amazed to have made it to our tenth year, and hugely honoured in that time to have donated over £100,000 to charity.

“We felt we really wanted a celebration of what all of our supporters had achieved and having seen all three acts’ live shows previously, know that everyone’s in for a treat this year.

“We aren’t finished with our announcements yet and have some new things and surprises up our sleeves. Having said that there will still be the hugely popular beer and cider festival and the family area which have gone down so well.

“We have already sold out of camping tickets and had to stop selling tickets on the door last year so we are hoping for bigger numbers than ever this year.”

LeeStock is held annually at Melford Hall and raises money for the Willow Foundation who provide special days for seriously ill young adults.

The charity supported Lee by giving him the chance to record with his band at a recording studio in London.

Tickets are on-sale now for as little as £12 plus booking fee for a day ticket, with under 12s free. Full details can be found at www.leestock.org or on the festival’s Facebook page.

More acts are due to be announced shortly.