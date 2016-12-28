News of Diss fish and chip shop manager’s generous Christmas gesture goes viral

A manager of a Diss fish and chip served free meals on Christmas Day — to ensure no one went hungry or alone on a “special” day.

Bailey’s Fish and Chip Shop in Shelfanger Road offered free meals from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday.

Bailey's Fish and Chip Shop will be offering free meals on Christmas Day. ANL-161223-171006001

And news of the generous gesture went viral — a Facebook post on the chip shop’s Facebook page reached 400,000 people and was shared more than 20,000 times.

Signs in the shop read: “No-one should spend Christmas alone and hungry.”

Cengiz Bolat, manager, and originally from Turkey, came up with the idea.

He said just under 100 people turned up on the day, and received messages not only from across the UK, but from around the world too, including the United States, Australia and Thailand.

The 41-year-old also paid tribute to staff members Mehmet Tasci, Reece Ellener and Sandra Kreivenaite, who worked the Christmas day shift.

“It was a nice day, it was cheerful,” he told the Diss Express.

“I think we are going to do it traditionally, each year.

“To be honest, we did things like this in Turkey normally, for special days like this.

“Companies and rich people would have a big meal to give something back to the people.

“It is like a culture.

“I have been here almost a year, and we have had very good feedback from our customers, so I would like to give something back.”