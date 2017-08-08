New tenants arriving at Diss Rail Station’s coffee shop

A mobile van will provide facilities at Diss Rail Station as it awaits new tenants to reopen a permanent coffee shop on its platform.

Espresso Vapore opened on platform one back in October 2014, but closed for business on Friday, July 28.

A post on its official Facebook page read: “I would just like to say a big thank you to all of you who came and helped us make Espressso Vapore the best coffee shop on the line.

“Sadly due to no fault of ours we will be closing on Friday the 28th July but had fun and loved it but won’t miss getting up at 4 am.”

In response, a spokesperson for Greater Anglia claimed the current tenants had decided not to renew their lease – with a mobile van providing coffee in the interim.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “The current tenants have decided not to renew their lease, which ends later this month.

“A new coffee shop is set to open in the unit later this year.

“Between the departure of the current tenant and the arrival of the new tenant, coffee and other refreshments will be available from a mobile coffee van at the station.”

The Diss Express contacted Espresso Vapore for comment but did not receive a response.