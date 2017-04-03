New seat will mark five year milestone for Starston’s ‘little piece of peace’

The fifth anniversary of Starston’s Glebe Meadow will be marked with the unveiling of a specially made seat on Saturday.

Visitors will be able to sit and relax and enjoy the spring blossom of the Jubilee Orchard, so named because it was planted in the year of Her Majesty The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

The new addition will be unveiled by Tim O’Riordan, Emeritus Professor of Environmental Sciences at UEA, at 2.30pm.

He also officially opened the meadow five years ago, and describing it at the time as “a little piece of peace.”

Tea and cake will follow at Starston’s Jubilee Hall.

Starston residents and businesses donated the money to buy The Glebe Meadow in 2011 and it is maintained by the hard work of volunteers.

Each tree in the orchard - mostly traditional East Anglian varieties - was planted by a Starston family who often visit to see how ‘their’ tree is getting on.