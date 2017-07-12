New play equipment opened at family fun day in Palgrave

Over £1,000 has been raised at Palgrave’s family fun day in aid of the Play in Palgrave project – which also saw the grand opening of new play equipment in the village.

The project was started by local mum of two Hannah Cooke and delivered by her and a joint working party consisting of members of the parish council and Palgrave and District community council. The project has raised £50,000 of their £81,000 target, allowing them to build new play equipment.

The play equipment and field is now an important community social hub for all ages District councillor David Burn

The Family Fun Day last Sunday saw families enjoying traditional fete stall, games, races for children and a children’s version of the legendary ‘King of the Cup’. Face painting, a bouncy castle, cream teas, barbecue and the Pheonix Birds of Prey were also on offer.

District councillor and cabinet member for the environment David Burn cut the ribbon to officially open the play equipment.

He said: “The play equipment and field is now an important community social hub for all ages.”

The project was funded by more than £24,000 from a Mid Suffolk District Council capital grant. Sunday’s proceeds will help the project purchase a zip wire and mini carousel as well as help complete refurbishment works.