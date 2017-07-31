New outdoor fitness equipment installed in North Lopham

Have your say

New outdoor fitness equipment in the Lophams has been described as “wonderful”.

The new outdoor equipment was installed last month and is intended for people 14 and over. The equipment includes an air walker, leg press, rowing machines and cross rider.

A combination of a grant of £3,500 from Breckland Council and local fundraising from The Lopham’s Village Hall and Playing Field Management Committee made the £7,194 project possible.

Committee member Mrs Pauline Packer, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the new equipment, as are everybody who uses it.

“I can’t believe how wonderful it is – now people can get fresh air and exercise.”