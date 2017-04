A new development opened in Long Stratton at the weekend.

Maple Park is the second venture by Big Sky Developments, a company that is owned by South Norfolk Council, and features 50 residential properties, as well as 800 sqm of business space. The first offices will be available to let later this year.

South Norfolk Council says it is “investing in the future of the district” by building new homes and commercial office space.

