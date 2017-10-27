New Buckenham geneticist turns author with new children’s book focused on scientific sleuthing

A geneticist living in New Buckenham has received ‘fantastic’ feedback from her new children’s book aiming to marry literacy and science.

The DNA Detectives –To Catch a Thief follows two children who use deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) to find their missing dog.

The DNA Detectives - a new book by Dr Amanda Hartley. Submitted picture.

Author and founder of the Little Story Telling Company, Dr Mandy Hartley runs workshops to educate youngsters about the mysteries of DNA.

She said: “I have children as young as four years old who understand what DNA is. Leaving it until secondary school is, I feel, too late.

“A friend suggested that I write a book for children. That way, while I am teaching children in Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, I can reach out worldwide to children.”

The characters in the book are based on Dr Hartley’s children, Annabelle, aged ten, and Harry, aged seven. The dog in the story is their real-life Cockapoo, Milly.

The book goes further than the ink and paper version, as Dr Hartley explained. “There are web links that will allow readers to explore and expand upon their learning,” she said.

“The feedback I have had has been fantastic. To release this book is a dream come true.”