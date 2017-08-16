New Buckenham cancer survivor ‘over the moon’ at fundraising total as pool team goes pink

A New Buckenham woman diagnosed with breast cancer says she is ‘overwhelmed’ with the public’s generosity – after her partner’s pool team went pink for a season.

Nelia Eagle, said life went “downhill” after discovering a lump in her breast in March last year.

King's Head pub, North Lopham, A family fun day is happening, centered around a cheque presentation. The pool team has helped raise money for The Big C after Nelia Eagle was diagnosed with cancer. They wore pink t shirts and have been collecting money at their games. Nelia Eagle.

In April she was diagnosed – and subsequently underwent chemotherapy, radiotherapy and had a double mastectomy – and now has the all clear.

Ms Eagle, whose grandfather also had cancer, said she wanted to “give something back” to the Big C Cancer charity, which supported her.

Her partner, Craig Worby, a pool player for the North Lopham’s King’s Head, and his fellow teammates donned pink shirts for their matches and, with donations over the season and, alongside other fundraising events, raised more than £2,000.

A cheque presentation at the King’s Head on Sunday was part of a family fun day with face painting, a raffle and hog roast – raising a further £600 for the cause.

They helped my grandfather, who also had cancer, and they helped me through it, too. It was time to do something, give something back, which they really deserve Nelia Eagle

Ms Eagle said her initial target was £1,500 – and was overwhelmed by the final total – and said she could have not got through the year without her “amazing” friends, family and partner.

“It was brilliant, I am over the moon with how much we raised on Sunday,” she said. “It was a great turnout, the weather was on our side, and I could not fault anything on the day.

“One day talking to people at the Big C, I said ‘you work so hard’, and they told me that they were doing it for free.

“They helped my grandfather, who also had cancer, and they helped me through it, too. It was time to do something, give something back, which they really deserve.

“I would like to thank everyone for helping out throughout the year.”

She also put on record her thanks to Mervyn Lambert for his support, and Christine Callow.

