New born donkey foal is stealing the hearts at Redwings in Hapton

A new born donkey foal at a South Norfolk-based animal sanctuary has won the hearts of staff just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Cute new addition Amos is just two weeks old and arrived at Redwings Horse Sanctuary headquarters in Hapton alongside his mum Matilda and dad Jeremiah this month.

Amos being carried off lorry by Redwings team member Alan. Submitted photo.

And he is so small, he had to be carried from the horse box into his stable where, after a quick look around, he was soon playfully jumping in the shavings and suckling from mum.

The family was offered a new home at Redwings after their previous owner began to struggle to look after them due to ill health and contacted the charity for help.

Lynn Cutress, Redwings’ Chief Executive, said: “Everyone at Redwings is absolutely smitten with Amos. He is only the fifth donkey foal to arrive at the Sanctuary in the past ten years so to say his arrival has caused a lot of excitement would be an understatement!

“We’re delighted that by offering our help and expertise, this young family can remain together and receive the specialist care they need for the rest of their lives.

“It is thanks to the generosity of our supporters that we are able to provide a home for all three donkeys and we would welcome anyone who wishes to support us in their ongoing care and help Amos grow into a happy and healthy donkey to visit our website or call us to make a donation.”

Amos, Jeremiah and Matilda will remain under the watchful eye of Redwings’ veterinary and equine care teams at their headquarters for the next few months. While this site is closed to the public, it is hoped the gorgeous trio will be able to join a donkey herd at one of the charity’s visitor centres in the future.

For more information and to donate to the charity, visit www.redwings.org.uk