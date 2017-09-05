New book explores the history of Suffolk’s shops

A Suffolk history group has announced the launch of a new book, Shops and Shopping – Four Hundred Years of Retailing in Botesdale, Redgrave and Rickinghall.

The book was written by Graham Clayton and follows the way local shops were influenced by national and international trends over 400 years.

One of fourteen released by Quatrefoil, the book was launched at a exhibition at Rickinghall Village Hall – showcasing photos, adverts and invoices from shops, with one bill dating back to about 1700.

Mr Clayton said: “When learning about the rise and fall of Botesdale Market, I began to wonder what happened after that and why shops come and go in villages.

“I was took back by the impact of technology and how villages can change over time. Take for example

Redgrave, where once many independent run store and now the only shop is community run.”

On releasing the book, he added: “It’s good to get the book out there for people to enjoy and learn about local history.”

The book sells for £5 from the Redgrave Community Shop.

For more information, go to quatrefoil.org.uk.