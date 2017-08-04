New audio visual equipment aims to ‘revitalise’ Newton Flotman community life

It was ‘lights, camera, action’ for Newton Flotman Village Centre as they installed audio visual equipment following National Lottery funding.

The centre says the village was left without a community hub after the village’s lone pub and its village shop closed down.

But thanks to a £4,643 grant, the centre has installed the new equipment and aims to hold its first cinema night later this month.

Chairman Barry Adams said: “The Village Centre’s management committee is working really hard to try and revitalise community life, and the award of this grant will make a big difference to what we can do.”

An electric 2.4m widescreen, HD projector and hearing loop are among the new equipment.

After holding consultations and after discussing with regular users of the centre, the management committee came up with the idea of installing a big screen, projector and speakers, so the building could be used for a wide variety of social events.

The centre plans to hold cinema evenings, set up a social club and show live sporting events.