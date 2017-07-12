New appointment at one of Diss’s biggest employers

Midwich, one of the largest employers in Diss, has announced a new man has taken the job as the Group’s NEC Business Development Manager.

Nathan Rogers, formerly part of the Midwich Technical team, was internally appointed to the role. Midwich is a specialist AV and document solutions distributor to the trade market, with operations in the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Germany and Australasia.

Mr Rogers said: “I am looking forward to starting my new role and growing our capabilities within the NEC team. Having worked in the AV industry for 12 years covering Distribution and AV Integration, I’m extremely pleased to have the opportunity to work closely with the NEC team and provide Midwich with a focal point for the brand across LFD, Projection, Interactive and the new collaborative Infinity Board.”

A company spokesperson added: “ With extensive experience in AV design, distribution and integration, Nathan has a strong track record managing commercial projects to deliver AV solutions for clients such as Grant Thornton, Norfolk Wildlife Trust and Wellcome Trust.

“Nathan has over 12 years’ experience in the AV industry, and has developed his AV expertise in Midwich’s Technical team, as he has provided technological solutions for clients ranging from multi-zone PA systems and edge blend projection to videowalls, video distribution and interactive solutions.

“He will be working with the Group’s Irish Division, SquareOne, and with Owl to manage the retail and leisure accounts. Nathan will also assist the Diss sales floor to increase awareness of the Brand. Midwich work with top manufacturers from around the world, including Datapath, Atlona, BrightSign, AMX and Intevi.”