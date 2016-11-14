New 24/7 crisis service to provide mental health support in Norfolk and the Waveney set to launch

A new 24/7 out-of-hours crisis service, which will give children and young people access to specialist mental health support is set to launch across Norfolk and the Waveney following a £456k investment.

The money, from the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), means the service will launch in early 2017 and will see staff undertake out-of-hours assessments at Acute General Hospitals.

It aims to provide children and young people who are facing a mental health crisist outside of normal working hours with the right help and support. The new service has been made possible after NHS England awarded Norfolk and Waveney an additional £1.9m each year to further develop services for children and young people.

Andy Goff, CAMHS Improvement and Development Manager with NSFT said: “We are delighted that this money has allowed us to expand our children and young person’s service to provide 24/7 crisis support across Norfolk and Waveney.

“We have listened to our young people and worked with our partners to develop the service, which will make sure this group get the help and support they need to prevent an admission into an inpatient unit.

“We will also be rolling out a training programme to first responders, colleagues working in general hospitals and others who respond in a crisis to make sure they have the necessary skills to provide the right support when these vulnerable people need it the most.”