Natural Foodstore in Diss invites you to a tasty takeover

The Natural Foodstore, based in Norfolk House Yard, Diss is ready to start a new chapter of its life next week – set to become a Workers’ Co-operative on Tuesday.

With the present owner, Marian Meiracker, retiring, the running of the shop will be passed to her long-standing staff members.

We love the shop and we feel we have a positive role to play in the community Suzanne Breeze

Marian has worked at the Natural Foodstore for more than 30 years and describes the shop as ‘A local institution’.

The staff have joined together to secure the business and will work together as a team to keep the shop going, after rasing £10,000 through a Kickstarter fund.

Suzanne Breeze, member of staff at the shop, said: “We love the shop and we feel we have a positive role to play in the community.”

“Our customers helped us to secure the business by donating to a Kickstarter fund.

“They didn’t want to see us go and are still donating to make sure we stay and continue offering the service they enjoy. We will do our very best to protect Marian’s legacy and give our customers what they want”.

To celebrate the shop continuing there will be food tasting on Friday November 3 and Saturday 4 in the shop.