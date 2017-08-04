Natural Foodstore in Diss achieves £10,000 Kickstarter target

A Diss-based independent shop has passed its first hurdle towards becoming a workers’ co-operative – raising more than £10,000.

The Natural Foodstore in St Nicholas Street is the longest running independent shop in Diss and will see its owner Marian Meiracker retire in September.

Current staff plan to take over and carry on running the shop, but they needed £10,000 to make the first step of their goal a reality.

Using the crowd-funding website Kickstarter, the fundraising reached £10,351 when it ended on Saturday with 118 backers supporting them.

Longstanding employee Suzanne Breeze, said: “We have been deeply moved by the support we have received over the last month.

“Our customers have been amazingly generous.

“They have made it very clear how much they appreciate the shop and want it to remain and serve the people of Diss and the surrounding area.”

The Kickstarter reached its halfway point of more than £5,000 on July 11.

The Natural Foodstore’s Rebecca Everall said: “The Kickstarter boost will push us much closer to securing the business. We are planning for this to happen in the Autumn”.

The Natural Foodstore is planning to celebrate reaching their £10,000 Kickstarter target at the Heritage Transport Fayre on Sunday. There will be nibbles for customers to try.

Mrs Breeze added: “We will have another celebration when we have finally taken over the shop but this was a big hurdle to jump for us and we are over the moon at the help we have had.”

For more information, go to facebook.com/thenaturalfoodstore/ or @Nfoodstore on Twitter