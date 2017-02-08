MURDER TRIAL: Weybread murder suspect said he chopped up and dissolved body in acid, court hears

Ali Qazimaj, the man accused of killing a couple from Weybread, claimed he had strangled a man in a £2,000 contract killing before chopping him up and dissolving his body in acid, Ipswich Crown Court was told today.

Qazimaj, 43, has been charged with the murder of Peter Stuart, 75, who was found stabbed to death in a ditch near his home, and Sylvia Stuart, 69, whose body has never been found.

Sidney Paxman, 88, who was cared for by Qazimaj, appeared via video link to give evidence in the trial of the man who used to call him “dad”.

He said Qazimaj told him he had an “arrangement” with a man from Switzerland and had killed a man in Europe.

Sidney said: “He told me that he had an arrangement with someone in Switzerland to murder somebody for money.”

Prosecuting, Mr Khalil said: “Did he tell you whether he had carried out that arrangement and had murdered persons for money?”

Sidney said he did, and continued: “He said he had strangled him and cut him up, put him in the bath filled with acid.”

The court heard Qazimaj claimed the body had dissolved in three to four days and the last Sidney knew was he was still waiting to be paid for the murder, but he did not believe it happened.

Sidney said: “You have to understand Ali was very clever but he wanted everybody to know that.”

The court was told Qazimaj “liked to shock people”.

During a trip to a pub in Tilbury, Essex, with Sidney, the court heard Qazimaj pointed out “wasteland” which would have been “a good place to hide a body”.

The elderly man also told the court he gave Qazimaj thousands of pounds over the years he knew him — including paying for his car insurance and rent at times.

He said Qazimaj told him he’d previously been an interpreter for Mi5 and could speak four languages including English, but that he didn’t believe him.

The jury heard on June 3 Qazimaj went to Sidney’s house at around 4.30pm after work for twenty minutes and was in a “foul mood” when he was “cheerful normally”.

Sidney handed him £350 in cash after he had asked for £700 the previous day to repair his car clutch.

Sidney said: “He seemed very agitated.”

He continued: “He was swearing a lot about his job and he told them to stick it up their arse, that was his words.”

Prosecuting, Mr Khalil said: “What did he say he had actually done?”

Sidney said: “He didn’t say what he had actually done but he did say to me ‘I have done something bad, dad’.”

Defending, Max Hill, said Sidney claimed in a previous statement what Qazimaj said was that he had done something bad, meaning he had “chucked” his job in.

The court was told that was the last time Sidney saw Qazimaj and Sidney went to his flat a couple of says later after he failed to show up to take him to a car boot, something they did on Sundays.

On the same day, June 5, Sidney called his son Christopher and after being told Peter’s body had been found he recollected the conversation he’d had with Qazimaj days before.

The court was told Qazimaj referred to Sidney as “dad” and also cared for Sidney’s now deceased wife Helen, known to friends as Nellie, for a number of years.

Sidney also said Qazimaj had used Google to search Steven’s dog kennel business and the address was given as the property where the Stuarts still lived.

Sidney claimed he and Qazimaj had never been to the property together.

After giving evidence. Christie and Steven Paxman watched on from the public gallery.

Qazimaj, who denies two counts of murder, appeared wearing a grey top and trousers, with dark brown hair and a dark trimmed beard.

The trial continues.