Murder probe launched over man’s death in East Harling

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in East Harling on Saturday morning.

Norfolk Police were called at about 10.45am to reports that the body of a man had been found in woodland near the Fiveways Junction.

An investigation was launched and police remain in the area whilst enquiries are being carried out.

A Home Office post mortem examination was carried out yesterday afternoon (Sunday, August 6), and has concluded that whilst the cause of death is still pending further investigations, the victim appears to have been subjected to a serious assault.

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott, senior investigating officer, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and working to establish the sequence of events which led to this man’s death.

“I would like to reassure the local communities that we have increased the policing presence in the area, but I would ask members of the public to avoid the wooded area between East Harling and Shadwell whilst we carry out our enquires.”

Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have further information on the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.