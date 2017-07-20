Muck heap blaze extinguished in Earl Stonham

A pair of fire crews were called to battle a muck heap blaze in Earl Stonham on Wednesday afternoon.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.15pm, alerting them to Middlewood Green.
Crews, from Debenham and Stowmarket, arrived to find a muck heap, about 40m long, 15m wide and roughly 10m high, alight.
A hose reel jet was used to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters also received help from the landowner, in the form of a teleporter.
The fire was deemed under control by 5.38pm
There were no reported injuries.
