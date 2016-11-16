MP says EACH’s vision for new facility will allow for “21st Century care” in Norfolk

South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon says East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) bid to move to a state-of-the-art facility will allow for “21st Century care” for families in Norfolk.

Mr Bacon paid a visit to EACH in Quidenham earlier this month to discuss the charity’s plans for a new hospice in his south Norfolk constituency in Framingham Earl, meeting Chief Executive Graham Butland and Director of Income Generation Sam Lucking.

The Nook Appeal is the charity’s £10m vision to “transform” palliative care services across the county, including building a new hospice called the nook, offering services currently unavailable or extremely limited at the Quidenham facility.

Mr Bacon said: “It was a pleasure to meet with Graham and Sam, and I was humbled to learn more about the magnificent work EACH does every single day from its Quidenham Hospice for families from across Norfolk.

“Now a new purpose-built facility is needed to provide the same facilities to children and young people in Norfolk as in Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex.

“I am delighted to support the Nook Appeal and I look forward to welcoming the EACH family to my constituency.”

For more information on the Book Appeal, visit www.each.org.uk/the-nook