Motorists hospitalised as two cars end up in ditch in Wingfield

A pair of motorists were hospitalised after a crash in Wingfield yesterday morning.

The incident, involving two vehicles, happened at about 8.25am in Chickering Road.

Emergency services, including four fire crews, two ambulances from the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST), and a unit from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA), arrived at the scene to find two vehicles in a ditch.

A woman was airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a pelvic injury, while another motorist was taken to Ipswich Hospital via land ambulance for further care.

A spokesperson for EEAST said both were believed to be in a stable condition.