Motorists booked after being caught driving down Mere Street

Three motorists have been punished just days after the town council and the police issued a plea for drivers to stop using Mere Street, Diss, as a through road.

Three traffic offence reports (TOR) were issued to drivers who were using the pedestrian zone on Thursday, May 18.

Another driver was stopped who was found to have an expired licence. Their vehicle was seized.

The Diss Express reported last week how the town council had asked for drivers not to use Mere Street as a cut through.

Clerk Deborah Sarson said: “It is frustrating that for the sake of saving a couple of minutes taking the legal route via Chapel Street, drivers choose to ignore the rules by driving down Mere Street, endangering pedestrians and making the town centre feel less attractive.”