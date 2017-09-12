Motorist punched and robbed by two suspects in Metfield

A motorist was punched and struck with an object by two suspects before being robbed in Metfield on Monday morning.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened at about 5.10am in Fressingfield Road.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was driving his black Ford Mondeo from Metfield towards Fressingfield when he came across a Renault car stopped in the middle of the road.

After waiting for a couple of minutes for the vehicle to move out of the way, the victim then got out of his car and starting walking towards it, and at the same time a man got out of the other car and walked towards the victim.

The victim was then pushed from behind by another person and then pushed up against the Renault by the two suspects.

He was punched and struck on the head with an object which left him dazed.

The suspects stole a quantity of cash from his wallet and drove off towards Fressingfield. The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for a check-up.

Anyone who saw a Renault car, believed to be dark in colour, in the area on Monday morning, or who has any information regarding the incident, is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft on 101 quoting reference 60101/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.