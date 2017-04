A motorist was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm after their car left the A140 at Stonham Parva on Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly after 3pm, and involved a Skoda Yeti.

The East of England Ambulance NHS Trust, East Anglian Air Ambulance, and three fire crews, from Ipswich East, Princes and Stowmarket, were in attendance.

The vehicle had been recovered by 6pm.