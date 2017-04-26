A motorist clocked driving at 134mph in Snetterton has been warned they will be hearing from the authorities.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Safety Camera and Central Ticket Office Tweeted to say the vehicle was driving at 64mph over the speed limit on the A11 yesterday – and the motorist would be hearing from them soon.

Tougher penalties for speeding drivers came into force in England and Wales earlier this week.

New sentencing now has three bands. Band C is the most severe, and applies to those exceeding the limit by 21mph. Punishment is a fine of 150 per cent of relevant weekly income, and a disqualification for between seven and 56 days, or six points