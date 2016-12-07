Motorcyclists suffer ‘multiple serious injuries’ after crash involving van in Diss

Two motorcyclists suffered “multiple serious injuries” after an accident involving a van in Diss on Sunday evening.

It happened at 6.04pm.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) and East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) were in attendance.

They treated a man in his 30s, sedating him and splinting his injuries before he was taken by land ambulance to West Suffolk Hospital.

A man in his 40s was also treated. Pain relief was administered and he was sedated, and was also taken to the West Suffolk Hospital.