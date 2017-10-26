Motorcyclist suffers injuries after colliding with car in Hepworth

Police are appealing for witnesses following a two vehicle collision in Summer Road, Hepworth.

Officers were called shortly before noon today to reports of a collision between a motorcyclist and a car.

The male motorcyclist sustained injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment.

Summer Road and Clay Lane were closed at the junction with the A143 following the collision but have now reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information is asked to call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 175.