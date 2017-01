Police are appealing for information after two bikes were stolen from Roydon.

The incident is thought to have happened in Pearce Road, sometime between 4.30pm on Thursday, January 26, and 5.20am on Friday, January 27.

One of the bikes stolen from Roydon. Photo: South Norfolk Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.