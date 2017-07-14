Morrisons staff in Diss raise money for Bradley Lowery Foundation

Staff at Morrisons supermarket in Diss have donned football shirts today to raise money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The fundraising coincides with Bradley Lowery’s funeral after the six-year-old Sunderland fan, from County Durham, passed away on Friday following his fight with cancer.

Funds are currently being collected in marked buckets at the end of every checkout.

Diss Morrisons Community Champion Sharon Eakers, 43, said: “We are wearing brightly-coloured football shirts to help out and raise money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

“I do a lot of charity work and it feels brilliant to raise money for the foundation.”

For more information, go to bradleylowerysfight.org.uk.