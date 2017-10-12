More wardens set for Diss after rise in illegal on-street parking

Diss Town Council has announced there will be more parking wardens on patrol following a rise in illegal parking in the market town.

A spokeswoman for the town council said there has been a considerable increase in illegal on-street parking around the town, particularly at weekends.

She added: “We have received reports of cars parked on pavements, double yellow lines and in disabled parking bays.

“There are plenty of public car parks around the town centre with free parking after 6pm and we are encouraging people to use these when visiting the town.”

From Saturday, October 14, the Norfolk Parking Partnership will be sending additional parking wardens to Diss.

Wardens will be issuing tickets to offending vehicles on Saturdays and Sundays, including evenings.

Diss Town Council said the move is in a bid to improve the situation and allow blue badge holders who need the parking spaces to be able to use them.

For more information, go to www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/car-parks.