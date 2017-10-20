More than 50 knitted displays to bring Bible stories to life as North Lopham church bounces back from lead theft

North Lopham is set to see a burst of cute creativity as a knitted Bible festival returns to St Nicholas’ Church.

The first festival took place last year, but had an unfortunate start after it was discovered about that 50 square metres of lead had been taken from the south aisle roof of the church – leaving light shining through wooden slats and the church’s exterior at risk of water damage.

However, organisers persisted and the event went ahead, attracting more than 500 people from across East Anglia.

Organiser Jennie Vere said the free event was an ideal attraction for families and an alternative to less affordable days out.

She added: “There are about 15 of us who have worked to create the knitted figures to re-enact certain Bible scenes.

“The scenes have a sense of wonder and reveal the excitement found in the Bible.

“It will bring back memories for older people who once heard the stories in their youth, and younger people will realise the Bible can be fun. The displays will bring the stories to life.

“I have spoken to people who visited last year’s festival and said they have told friends, so we are expecting a greater number of people this year.”

As for the lead on the church roof, Mrs Vere said that after a after a rollercoaster year of “paperwork, meetings and building work”, the lead has been replaced and an alarm system has been installed thanks to the help of the diocesan’s roof alarm scheme.

She added: “The lead theft was totally devastating and made us realise how vulnerable the church was.

“But we displayed the British bulldog spirit and the festival went ahead as planned.”

The festival opens on Wednesday and will end on Monday, October 30. The festival will run between 11am and 5pm, except for Sunday when it opens at 12.30pm.