More than 300 stones lined Diss in a tribute for Remembrance Day

It wasn’t just poppies taking centre stage on Remembrance Day, as Penny Killian Anderson, with her friends and family, placed more than 300 colourfully decorated stones in Diss.

She said: “We laid the stones down from the post office to PDSA store in Mere Street.

Penny Killian Anderson, with friends and family, placed more than 300 colourfully decorated stones in Diss and other nearby war memorials. Submitted picture.

“The stones were a great way to get kids to talk about the day.We want to do it again next year and hopefully reach the Mere.”

The stone were later taken to war memorials in Diss, Palgrave, Scole, and Roydon.