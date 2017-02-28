More than 140 ‘stunning’ new exhibits to be opened by BBC star Ian Lavender at Diss Museum

Residents from the local area are being invited to the official exhibition opening at Diss Museum, which is being hosted by BBC star Ian Lavender.

Lavender, who played Private Pike in the iconic Dad’s Army and more recently as Derek Harkinson in Eastenders, will be officially opening the new exhibition at 11am on March 11 and welcoming the public personally into the historic building.

The museum, which has been operating from the Shambles building based in Diss Market place since 1993, has received over 140 “stunning” new exhibits, donated by the public over the last 12 months.

Miranda Moore, Chair of the Diss Museum Trustees, said: “Diss Museum offers not only a look at the famous people who once have lived or died in the town, but also shines a spotlight on the conditions they grew up in and the everyday lives people led. From exploring the education local people received, to profiling their places of work or simply showing how people spent their leisure time, the museum holds up a telescope to the past for the public to look through.

“From fostering the thoughts of one of the leading lights of the American Revolution, Thomas Paine, who worked in Diss in the 1700’s, to the inspiring poet laureate John Betjeman who famously filmed his regular visits to the town, Diss has always inspired and challenged people throughout history in equal measure“.