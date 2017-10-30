More parking, less traffic congestion, and better pedestrian areas on Attleborough residents’ wish list

More car parking spaces, a reduction of traffic congestion and improvements to pedestrian areas are all on the wish list for Attleborough residents.

It follows a public consultation on plans which are due to get underway in the town in early 2018.

Norfolk County Council developed initial proposals for how £4.5 million of Local Growth Fund (LGF) funding from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership could be spent to support planned growth in Attleborough.

In all, 111 people took part in the consultation in July and August, which found:

n 71 per cent of respondents agreed Surrogate Street should be made two-way to help improve traffic flow in the town centre

n Car parking was very or fairly important, with many wanting to see additional spaces at Queens Square car park as well as improvements to the railway station car park

It’s really important that the improvements to the town not only help to resolve current and anticipated transport issues but also reflect the needs of local residents and businesses

n Cycling improvements within the town were seen less of a priority – but proposals on London Road were the most supported, with 46 per cent claiming the work should be a priority or essential

n Respondents were keen to see improvements to pedestrian areas, with work to Queen Square receiving the most support

n There was significant support for improvements which benefited motorists and pedestrians at the junctions of Queens Road/Church Street, High Street/Exchange Street, and A11/Queens Road

The county council says as a result has prioritised work to create more parking spaces in the town centre’s Queens Square car park and at the railway station, reduce queuing traffic and congestion by changing junctions and road layouts, encourage cycling and walking by improving and extending current facilities, and create a more attractive and usable space in front of the town hall.

Work on the first of these schemes, to convert Surrogate Street from one way traffic to two way, realign the junctions of Church Street and Connaught Road and widen sections of pavement on Surrogate Street and Church Street, is due to begin in early 2018.

This will be followed by work to create up to 20 additional parking spaces in Queens Square car park next summer.

Rhodri Oliver, county councillor for Attleborough, said: “Thank you to everyone who took part in the consultation, it was great to see so many people get involved.

“It’s really important that the improvements to the town not only help to resolve current and anticipated transport issues but also reflect the needs of local residents and businesses.

“The schemes local people have helped us prioritise should make the town easier to visit and get around, and help to make Attleborough safer and more pleasant for everyone.”

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s Environment, Development and Transport Committee, added: “As the population of Attleborough increases over the next 20 years, the town’s infrastructure needs to be able to cope with more people and traffic.

“The results of the consultation suggest people understand how these improvements will provide long term benefits to the town, and the people who live and work there.”

For more information about the Transport for Attleborough improvements planned, visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/tfa