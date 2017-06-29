Money stolen in Wortwell burglary

Money has been taken during a burglary in Wortwell.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place on Wednesday, June 28, at a property in High Street.

It is thought to have happened between 10am and 3.45pm, when an unknown number of suspects broke in after smashing a glass plane in the front door.

An untidy search throughout the house was carried out and at this stage, it appears only a small amount of cash was taken.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or may have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary between the times stated.

Witnesses should contact Detective Constable Katy Pointer at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.