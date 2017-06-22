Money stolen in Diss burglary

Witnesses are being sought after money was stolen from a property in Diss.

The burglary happened sometime between 1pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, June 15. An unknown number of suspects gained entry to a dwelling in Frenze Road and stole a sum of money in notes and change.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anyone suspicious in the area between the times stated.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Constable Hayley Jennings at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.