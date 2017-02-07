Mobile signs company takes the Find Corrie appeal to big screen

The biggest ‘Find Corrie’ poster yet made an appearance in the centre of Bury St Edmunds on Saturday thanks to the kindness of the ex-RAF owner of a mobile sign company.

Kevin Taylor, managing director of Lincoln-based Big Event Screens, has been helping to publicise the search for missing airman Corrie McKeague wherever he can, mainly by displaying the police missing persons and family reward posters.

Big Screen Events' sign in the Arc giving details of missing airman Corrie McKeague

The ‘Corrie Lorry’, as it was called by someone on Facebook, appeared in the arc shopping centre in Bury on Saturday after the police issued new pictures of people they still want to trace from CCTV images from around the time Corrie went missing on September 24.

Kevin said: “I just felt we could offer a different dimension. 95 per cent of Bury knows about it but we did meet people who don’t do social media who stood there and watched the images and watched them again – you get a different demographic.”

It was why he offered the truck, which has also been used for the national police ‘most wanted’ project, and he has been working with Corrie’s mum, Scottish police officer Nicola Urquhart, and Suffolk Police to make best use of it.

Where Big Screen Events has been doing jobs elsewhere they have also been showing the Corrie information before they start the job or afterwards, in the hope of spreading the message to people who might have been visiting the town. A lot of their work is in Lincolnshire where there are a number of RAF bases.

Corrie, from Dunfermline, disappeared after a night out with colleagues from RAF Honington, where he serves with the RAF Regiment.

Kevin said: “I was in the RAF – that’s another reason I feel connected. Both Corrie and Nicola have devoted their lives to this country and need our support.

“I think it’s touched the whole of the UK. Nicola was there for a while on Saturday but when she wasn’t there people came up to us and asked us to tell her they’re thinking about her. Someone came and gave her flowers. It’s very moving.”

Nicola said on Facebook yesterday: “Kevin Taylor, you are amazing,thank you so very much. Also huge thanks to Justin White the security at the Arc who gave permission.”

Any information about Corrie’s disappearance or the potential witnesses in the CCTV images should be passed to the police incident room on 01473 782019.

For details of Big Screen Events visit www.bigeventscreens.co.uk