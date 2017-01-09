Mini moto and chain saw among items stolen in Gislingham burglary

A mini moto and a Stihl chain saw were among the items taken during a burglary in Gislingham.

It happened on Wednesday, January 4 at about 2.45am when offenders forced entry to an outbuilding at a property in the Finningham Road/High Street/Morleys Lane area, and took several items of gardening equipment.

Also stolen was a Stihl strimmer, a Stihl hedge trimmer and a pressure washer.

Anyone with information, or anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, is asked to contact police, quoting reference number 37/10554/17, on 101.