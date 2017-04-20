Midwich staff to cycle 900 miles at Diss Cyclathon to aid East Anglian Air Ambulance

Employees at Diss technology solutions business Midwich are teaming up this summer to collectively ride 900 miles during the 2017 Diss Cyclathon, in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

Fifteen members of staff are in training for the event on Sunday, June 25, with the aim of completing the Nine Town Sportive, which travels over Norfolk and Suffolk.

Thomas Jacob, team member and Sales Specialist from Midwich, said: “We were inspired to take part when we learned that the event was for a good cause.

“The team has a good mix of keen cyclists and those who have never taken part in an event of this nature.

“Training can be tough, but we have fun along the way and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

The team will join hundreds of cyclists on the day, who will be taking part in all manner of cycling activities geared at all ages and experience levels.

Alan Franks, Diss Cyclathon organiser, said “We’re delighted to have such a prominent and successful local employer as Midwich supporting the Cyclathon this year.

“With their help, we think we can get twice as many people as last year.

Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TeamMidwich Cyclathon to donate.